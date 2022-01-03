Cats have caused 107 fires in the last three years in South Korea – News

Fire Department Officers of Seoul, capital of South Korea, released a survey that points to 107 fires caused by cats in the last three years. The numbers were compiled between January 2019 and November 2021.

Cats often start a fire after turning on electric ovens by bumping into touch-sensitive buttons. Firefighters believe this equipment catches fire by itself when turned on without supervision.

“Cat-related fires keep happening. We advise homeowners with pets to pay extra attention, as fire can easily spread when there is no one at home,” says Seoul Fire Department official Chung Gyo-chul, according to US CNN .

At least four people have been injured in the past three years in fires caused by cats. Pet owners were at home in half of the 107 cases attributed to felines.

The South Korean Fire Department advises homeowners with pets to remove flammable material near appliances that could heat up or produce a flame.

Also according to CNN, fires related to the action of cats are not common only in South Korea. In North America, the United States registers at least 1,000 such incidents each year.