Ceará ends negotiations for striker Pablo, ensures Robinson de Castro

Quoted to be one of the main signings in Ceará for the 2022 season, center forward Pablo, from São Paulo, is no longer part of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu’s plans. The athlete’s withdrawal from the negotiation was announced by President Robinson de Castro this Sunday, 2, to journalist Jorge Nicola.

Ceará had already agreed all the conditions with São Paulo — loan until the end of 2022 with full salary payment — but was waiting for the attacker’s definition. Grandpa set this Sunday, 2nd, as the deadline to get an answer from Pablo.

Without a positive outcome with the striker, which was a request from coach Tiago Nunes, Grandpa is looking for new options in the ball market. According to the president alvinegro, the club has a “plan B” in the South American market.

“There’s another player in the South American market that we like a lot. It’s certainly not one that has been speculated over the last few days. We’ve identified a player we think is interesting. We’ve already found the financial model to make the deal possible, but we need some time . We need to get the right shot. It will be an expensive shot, which needs investment, but we need to get it right in this position,” said the president in an interview with Preto no Branco podcast.

The center forward position is Ceará’s top priority — and challenge — in setting up the squad for 2022. With Cléber out of the plans and Jael in the medical department for six months due to an injury, Grandpa looks for a striker in the market to fill the role of goal scorer. In addition to Pablo, the alvinegra summit also tried to hire Gilberto, who should transfer to the foreign market.

