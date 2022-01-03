Ceará player appears on the bench of Barcelona in victory over Mallorca

Even without having played, January 2, 2022 will be set for Lucas de Vega, 21, from Ceará, who had his first call-up for the first team of Barcelona, ​​in a 1-0 victory over Mallorca, by the Spanish Championship.

With several absences from the main squad due to covid-19 cases, the player, who was born in Fortaleza and is part of the B team of the Catalan team, was called by Xavi to compose the bench in Palma de Mallorca.

With dual nationality, Lucas de Vega is the son of a Brazilian mother and a Spanish father. He moved to Spain when he was a year and a half, and at 11, he started playing in the youth categories at Barcelona. In 2018/2019, he participated in the Uefa Youth League, a European youth competition, where he played four matches and scored a goal.

The following season, he was loaned to Cartagena, in the Spanish third division, where he played his first professional games, and then returned to Barcelona B. In the current season, he has already played in 16 games for the second Barcelona team, and now received his first call-up on the core team.

Barcelona play next Wednesday, 5, against Linares Deportivo, for the Copa del Rey, and Lucas de Vega will have the chance to play his first minutes for the first team.

