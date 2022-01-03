Champion in 2013, Paulinho sues Flamengo for child support for his daughter

Flamengo was sued in court by the former Paulinho club striker, who was champion with Rubro-Negro in 2013 in the Copa do Brasil. According to Uol, the player charges a transfer of 15% of the value of his contractual termination for alimony to his ex-wife. The money, to take care of their daughter, would not have been cashed at the time of termination.

Even when it was loaned to Vitória, in 2017, the value of the gains should have been transferred as it was a decision in court. According to the portal, 15% were sent correctly. However, the impasse is at the time when Paulinho left Flamengo.

The mother of her daughter filed a lawsuit charging Paulinho the amount. On the one hand, the player, who now plays in Rio Branco, Espírito Santos, claims that Flamengo was solely responsible for the discount. In all, the debt is approximately R$ 24 thousand.

Paulinho was one of the highlights of Flamengo in the campaign that led to the Copa do Brasil. After that, the athlete lost space in the cast and in the hearts of fans due to off-field controversies. His salary until then was R$ 160 thousand. With the termination, another R$ 32 thousand were sent by the club.

Flamengo alleges that it did not commit any unlawful act and defends itself from the summons. The Rubro-Negro contests the documents exhibited by Paulinho and alleges the athlete’s bad faith, who can be sentenced to pay the amount.

The court now charges Paulinho’s income tax. Although the player says he has not declared in recent years for not having enough income, Flamengo points to a supposed concealment of assets. Justice wants to know when the attacker wins in image rights.