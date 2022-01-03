Chay Suede searches for Domênico to resurrect in the Best of the Year: ‘Herculeo’ · TV News

Chay Suede ousted Selton Mello and Irandhir Santos in Best of the Year. The interpreter of Domênico in Amor de Mãe (2019) received the trophy for Best Actor of the Year and made Luciano Huck resurrect the quest that lasted the entire soap opera, with Lourdes ( Regina Casé) behind the heir sold in childhood. “It was Herculean”, said the artist about his work in the pandemic.

“It was a unique thing in life to make this telenovela. To return during the pandemic, recording the way it was, with a longing for work, with the uncertainty of life itself. Back to work in the circumstances that we returned, ending the telenovela with dignity, love , strength, good performances… It was Herculean for those who participated”, highlighted Suede.

The nine o’clock soap opera was one of the most affected by the interruption of recordings caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was at its peak, in chapter 100 when recordings were interrupted, and Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro, closed.

When recording was resumed five months later, the plot was cut and had only 23 of the 55 chapters that lay ahead to close its story. Thelma (Adriana Esteves) explored the full potential of her interpreter, as the great villain.

Chay Suede is not the only name in the cast that deserved an award, Regina Casé and Adriana Esteves shone a lot, as well as Jessica Ellen. The three competed in the Best Actress of the Year category, and the interpreter of Mrs. Lourdes took the trophy this Sunday (2).