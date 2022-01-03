Check here the result of the 1st draw held today (01/02)

Bettors check, this Sunday (2), the first Tele Sena New Year’s 2022 drawing, which is broadcast by SBT, at around 20:00h, before the Program Silvio Santos.

Tele Sena can be purchased at lottery houses, post offices or at digital version.

To compete for all Tele Sena prizes, the player pays only R$ 15.00. And, after one year, you can redeem 50% of the value, with interest and monetary correction, or add the difference in value and exchange it for Tele Sena in force.

New Year’s 2022 Tele Sena draw result

18 – 14 – 46 – 33 – 11

What are the ways to win Tele Sena?

There’s news in this instant award! Now you scratch the seven protective films, with the extra chance, and if you find three identical images, you win the indicated prize. In this New Year edition you can find prizes such as: BRL 15.00, BRL 30.00, BRL 50.00, BRL 500.00, BRL 1,000.00, BRL 5,000.00, BRL 10,000 .00, R$ 15,000.00, R$ 30,000.00, Electric Motorcycle, Car, House or the Collection of 30 Years Pigs.

award by score

More Points



It is a table with 25 tens, in which you can mark the numbers drawn during the six draws of the campaign, broadcast on Sundays on SBT. The prize is up to R$ 700,000.00 for those who earn More Points. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be divided equally.

Less Points



In addition to competing with More Points, in the same table you can compete for up to R$ 500,000.00 with Less Points. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be divided equally.

Full Tele Sena Weekly



In this New Year edition, Tele Sena Complete is weekly and every Sunday there is a House with a BMW zero in the garage, in addition to an Extra Salary of R$ 5 thousand every month for 1 year. In total there will be 6 draws, that is, there are 6 chances to try to win these prizes.

Promotion “5 Thousand, Brazil!



From Monday to Friday, Tele Sena rewards all regions of Brazil in this New Year’s edition. There will be daily prizes of R$ 5 thousand for the North, Northeast, Midwest, South and Southeast.

To participate, just buy the New Year’s 2022 Tele Sena, access telesena.com.br, register it and then correctly answer the question: “What is the premium bonds that give premiums to all regions of Brazil?”.

Then your coupon is automatically issued with your data and sent to SBT to participate in the draws, depending on your region. If you have purchased the digital version, which you purchase clicking on this link, you don’t even need to register it. Just answer the same question correctly. If you have more questions about the promotion, just click here..