Check out the awesome tricks every iPhone user should know

If you’ve been using the iPhone for a long time and think you know everything about your smartphone, do you really know? The most famous apple device in the world has some tricks that can be very useful to its users.

Check out the list with 10 very interesting tricks and some even a little unknown that you can use on the iPhone:

When taking a screenshot it always looks like an editing feature in the left corner of the screen, with it you can customize the image using some fun functions.

If with the pencil function you decide to draw known shapes, such as circles or hearts, the iPhone will immediately identify the pattern of your drawing and automatically replace the lines with a perfect marking. If you don’t like and really want your design, just click on the “Back” icon at the top center of the screen.

hidden shortcuts

If you’re browsing long pages and want to return to the top of the screen, just tap the top area of ​​the device, above the screen, near the front camera. That way the screen will go up to the top of the content.

If you need to go back to a specific area of ​​text, press and hold the click on the right sidebar of the device screen, where the scrollbar is. Drag it up or down and scroll across the page to find the piece of text you’re looking for.

Use the keyboard’s spacebar as a “trackpad” for your iPhone

Click and press the click on the keyboard space, navigate through the text and place the typing cursor at the point in the text you want to correct, without having to delete the entire text.

Safari Reader Preview Mode

This feature gives you the ability to change the font size and background color of an article, news and text content in Safari.

To enable reader view mode, browse to some text site using Safari, click the “aA” symbol at the top left of the screen, right next to the URL, and then click “Show Reader View”.

This way you can increase or decrease the text font or change the website background color to white, sepia, dark gray or black.

Full Page Prints

To do this, remove the print and, when editing the print that will appear in the lower left corner of your screen, select the “Complete Page” tab. The file will be available as a PDF.

iPhone Calculator Errors

Have you ever erased the entire bill when you enter a wrong number? Well, know that the iOS Calculator has a simple trick that can make your life easier. To avoid having to delete the entire account after a single typo, just drag your finger in the digits field, from left to right, to delete only the last digit entered in your account.

one-handed keyboard

To activate this function go to Settings on iPhone, then General > Keyboard > One-Handed Keyboard > select whether you want to activate the left or right side, and that’s it, open the keyboard to test it.

Hide iPhone Camera Roll Media

Select the media you want to hide, click the icon in the lower left corner to open the options window and click “Hide”, at this time the selected media will disappear from your iPhone’s Camera Roll.

To find them, scroll down to the end on the main screen of the “Photos” application and find “Hidden Items”, there will be all your hidden media.

Activate the Timer for while listening to music

If you like to listen to sleep music, activate the timer to turn off the sound. At the moment the music is playing on the device, go to the Clock application > Timer > set the time of your Timer and click on “When Finished”.

On the next screen, scroll to the bottom and select “Stop Playback”. This way the music will be stopped automatically, regardless of the application being used.

download prioritization

Did you know that you can prioritize the download of applications when downloads are simultaneous? To do this, press your finger for a few seconds on the icon of the app of your choice until an options window opens and click on “Priorize Download”.