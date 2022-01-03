check out the benefits of oranges for your health

THE Orange Sweet has its origin in China and was taken to Europe XVI by the Portuguese. It is a fruit rich in vitamins A, B and C. The latter is highly concentrated. But orange has nutritional benefits that go beyond vitamin C. It has flavonoids and beta-carotene, which maintain an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action.

In our health, the consumption of orange helps a lot in several areas and can be an excellent ally. Here, we are going to list some of these benefits of orange to help us with our health. It is important to emphasize that the properties of the orange can be used both in natura and through the juice that is extracted from the fruit.

Prevents kidney stones

Many people suffer from kidney stones, which are solid masses formed by minerals and acid salts that end up agglutinating in the concentration of urine. They are also called “kidney stones” and cause a lot of pain, especially when people go to urinate.

However, some studies have revealed that consuming oranges can help prevent kidney stones. This is because the liquid part of the orange produces an amount of alkaline, decreasing the uric acid levels present in our body.

Controls high blood pressure

As it is rich in potassium, orange relaxes the blood vessels and automatically allows the blood to circulate more easily. Thus, blood pressure is reduced and promotes a balance in health, especially in people who already suffer from high blood pressure.

Likewise, under the same effect, it even prevents cases of cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

Helps with thyroid function

Carotenoids and vitamin C, present in oranges, are excellent allies in the proper functioning of the thyroid. The thyroid function is to release hormones to the body and, when there are changes, it causes several health problems.

When the thyroid does not produce enough hormone, the patient is diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Studies have revealed that consuming oranges causes our immune system to function properly and makes iron absorption better.

Prevents colds and flu

The consumption of orange helps to prevent colds and flu because it is rich in vitamin C. This vitamin so known in orange is responsible for strengthening the immune system and, thus, improves the body’s defenses.

The role of vitamin C is to feed our defense cells and boost immune resistance. Both the juice and the fresh fruit are excellent for preventing us from colds and flu.

can strengthen the heart

Apparently, people who make more frequent use of some citrus fruits, such as oranges, for example, were less likely to develop heart disease and stroke. According to studies, when fatty plaques appear in the arteries as a result of the action of high cholesterol and excess free radicals, oranges act directly fighting these free radicals.

The fruit has a high concentration of antioxidants, which helps reduce the chances of developing heart disease.