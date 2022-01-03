Check out the latest news from this Sunday’s ball market
Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick said at a press conference that he will definitely not let Edinson Cavani leave the club until June (Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP)
Chapecoense announced the hiring of goalkeeper Igor Bohn, who signed a contract valid until the end of 2022. The 25-year-old athlete was at Botafogo-SP and was trained in the youth teams at Internacional (Photo: Divulgação/Chapecoense)
Center forward Raniel, from Santos, traveled to Rio de Janeiro and will undergo medical examinations to sign a contract with Vasco (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)
Defender Klaus, ex-Ceará, is in the sights of Botafogo for the 2022 season (Photo: Publicity/Ceará)
Revealed by Flamengo, striker Lázaro, 19, is on Monaco’s radar. According to the footmercato website, the French club sought out the young man and is evaluating the possibility of an offer (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)
Defender David Duarte has a deal with Fluminense. His relationship with Goiás ended on December 31st. Thus, free way to be announced by Tricolor (Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/GEC)
Defender Leandro Castán revealed that he is negotiating his termination with Vasco and no longer plays for the club (Photo: Ricardo Ribeiro/ Vasco)
