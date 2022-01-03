Chelsea and Liverpool played a game, but the result left them both frustrated

Liverpool and Chelsea alternated better moments during Sunday’s big game at Stamford Bridge, there were beautiful goals, goalkeeper saves and tension until the end, but the 2-2 draw frustrated both and served only to make Manchester City even more comfortable leading the English Championship.

The defending champions’ two main pursuers lost points in the same round that City survived against Arsenal and still managed an agonizing comeback. Now, the first place has 53 points, ten more than Chelsea, and eleven for Liverpool, who have a game in hand and could be eight.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool reported that the three positive Covid-19 cases that had been announced last Saturday were Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip. Jürgen Klopp, as expected, handed over the command to assistant Pep Lijnders because he also caught the virus.

Troubled by Romelu Lukaku’s interview with Sky Sports Italy – in which he swore his love to Internazionale and expressed dissatisfaction with his boss’ tactics – Thomas Tuchel decided to bar the Belgian striker because he considered the situation “too big and too noisy ” to be ignored.

Edouard Mendy made a good intervention to avoid Salah’s goal after just five minutes, before the defenses exchanged important mistakes. Alexander-Arnold was pressured by Havertz, and Pulisic was left in the face of goal. He tried to dribble goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who recovered well and made the tackle. Soon after, it was Trevor Chalobah who faltered in front of the area. Mané recovered, entered the area, dribbled Mendy and made it 1-0.

The difference between the two teams at that point was who had taken better advantage of the chance that appeared, but Liverpool were getting more comfortable after opening the scoring. Salah fired free of midfielder and stamped Mendy, but he was in an offside position. In the 26th minute, he received Arnold’s throw, dominated from the right of the penalty area and played over the top with a subtle touch to beat Mendy. A nice goal that doubled the red lead.

Liverpool seemed in control, had been little bothered by Chelsea, but everything changed in a short period of time before the end of the first half. First, Kovacic caught Marcos Alonso’s free-kick rebound from the edge of the area and landed a kick in Kelleher’s angle to cash. Chelsea’s pressure worked to corner the red ball until Kanté released Pulisic from behind the defence. The American didn’t waste this time and then almost turned over with a cross and low kick that went close to the crossbar.

The pace continued frantic. Kanté, who had participated well in the equalizing goal, made another good move, sewing through the middle before releasing the pass just in time for Marcos Alonso to come out on the left. The side cut to the right leg and sent over. On the other side, Fabinho took the throw to trigger Jota’s cross hit, with a lot of danger – and also in an offside position.

On minute 12, Jota fought for a ball over the top and got a pass to Salah. The domain was good, but, pressured by Kanté, and seeing Mendy slightly ahead, the Egyptian tried to hit the midfielder and would have scored the goal if the Senegalese hadn’t recovered so well to palm. Soon after, Mendy did a great job again to stop Mané’s shot from the edge of the area, after a beautiful play that had tables with Milner and Salah.

Kelleher also had to appear, in the 17th minute, to stop Pulisic’s point-blank shot. Chelsea started to push Liverpool to their defense field, and Lijnders reacted by trying to strengthen the midfield with the entries of Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, acting more as a center forward in Jota’s vacancy. It didn’t do much good. The owners of the house continued to press more, although without creating very clear chances. Liverpool wanted the counterattack.

Curtis Jones came on in the 44th minute, and Liverpool managed to gain a little more control and took more of the initiative during stoppage time, but Chelsea’s defense held up, much to the delight of Pep Guardiola and his men.

