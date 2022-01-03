Chelsea’s outgoing Lukaku? Tuchel is ‘dry’ when answering how he intends to resolve the controversy

After barring Lukaku from a derby against Liverpool, Tuchel reinforced that the player is still in his plans

Lukaku continues with an undefined situation in the Chelsea. This Sunday (2), the Belgian striker was barred from a 2-2 tie against the Liverpool through the Premier League, even being left out of the bank.

After the match, in an interview with sky sports, the commander stated that the player’s situation will be resolved internally with conversations, but that he must continue acting for the club.

“Lukaku is our player and there is always a way back. We will resolve this situation internally by talking. After we make a decision, maybe you will know,” said the commander.

Coach Thomas Tuchel made the decision to leave Lukaku out of the game after talks with the striker. The reason was a controversial interview given to Sky Sports Italy three weeks ago, but released only last Thursday (30).

Lukaku said he was “not very happy with his situation” at Chelsea, with Tuchel preferring to play with “a different lineup” than he expected, adding that he would like to return to Inter Milan still at the height of his career.