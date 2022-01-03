Chevrolet Onix is ​​once again the terror of automakers in the country

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Chevrolet Onix is ​​once again the terror of automakers in the country 5 Views




Chevrolet Onix RS

Chevrolet Onix RS

Photo: GM / Disclosure

The Chevrolet Onix went through a roller coaster in 2021, but ended the year as it started: leading monthly sales with 11.5 thousand license plates. Therefore, although it lost the title of national sales champion to the Fiat Strada pickup, the Chevrolet Onix shows that it is the favorite to regain hegemony in the Brazilian market.

The Onix was six-time national sales champion, from 2015 to 2020. During this period, it became an unbeatable car, a real terror for other automakers. With Onix “pushing” in sales, GM won the extinct FCA twice in five years, although it only operates in Brazil with the Chevrolet brand. In 2021, however, Onix went about five months without production.

For the coming year, the Onix Hatch family loses the presence of the Joy model (old generation). It won’t be missed, as it was a bad purchase, in the price comparison with the cheaper Onix of the new generation. The old Onix – responsible for five of the six titles of the model – is now produced only for export.

It remains to be seen how the market will react once pent-up demand for the Chevrolet Onix is ​​overcome. After all, during the long months of lack of Onix in the market, consumers were able to try out other options, such as the Fiat Argo, the Hyundai HB20 and even the Fiat Strada double cab pickup.





New Onix Hatch: The Leader Has Grown, But Is It Worth It?:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Will fixed income shine again? Experts point out the best options to protect and profit in 2022

(Getty Images) After going through a veritable roller coaster of returns, which went from meager …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved