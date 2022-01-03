Chevrolet Onix is ​​once again the terror of automakers in the country







Chevrolet Onix RS Photo: GM / Disclosure

The Chevrolet Onix went through a roller coaster in 2021, but ended the year as it started: leading monthly sales with 11.5 thousand license plates. Therefore, although it lost the title of national sales champion to the Fiat Strada pickup, the Chevrolet Onix shows that it is the favorite to regain hegemony in the Brazilian market.

The Onix was six-time national sales champion, from 2015 to 2020. During this period, it became an unbeatable car, a real terror for other automakers. With Onix “pushing” in sales, GM won the extinct FCA twice in five years, although it only operates in Brazil with the Chevrolet brand. In 2021, however, Onix went about five months without production.

For the coming year, the Onix Hatch family loses the presence of the Joy model (old generation). It won’t be missed, as it was a bad purchase, in the price comparison with the cheaper Onix of the new generation. The old Onix – responsible for five of the six titles of the model – is now produced only for export.

It remains to be seen how the market will react once pent-up demand for the Chevrolet Onix is ​​overcome. After all, during the long months of lack of Onix in the market, consumers were able to try out other options, such as the Fiat Argo, the Hyundai HB20 and even the Fiat Strada double cab pickup.