Children and elderly suffer more than 8 hours in UPAs and hospitals in BH – Gerais

UPA Leste was packed this Sunday (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The increase in flu cases, especially among children, has crowded the health units of Belo Horizonte. This Sunday (2/1), the report from State of Minas caught patients and caregivers suffering while waiting for at least eight hours for care. The city hall admits the problem and says that “it has made every effort to guarantee a faster service for the population”.

In the East Emergency Care Unit (UPA), in the neighborhood of Vera Cruz, East Region of the capital, reports of patients say that the expected care time reaches 10 hours, with many infants in arms, some of them crying because of the symptoms flu, such as cough, fever and sore throat.

Confectioner Nara Regis, 33, was at the unit with her 1-year-old daughter in tears. Still, a nurse would have told him crying wasn’t a reason to give priority. “It took 40 minutes to pass the screening. My daughter woke up crying, I went inside and they said I couldn’t see her just because of her crying. And she doesn’t cry”, she says. “Just told to wait. Not the first or second time I’ve been inside. I asked to see if there’s a lot of people in front of me and they said they can’t look”, he complains.

The forecast that UPA employees gave to assist the daughter of hairdresser Aline Martins, 35, lasted for eight hours, not counting the delay in screening. “The delay in service because the UPA is very full. And it’s full of children here waiting with flu symptoms”, says Aline.

UPA Leste was crowded with patients awaiting care (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The 7-year-old daughter has been suffering from flu symptoms since Christmas, which have worsened in recent days with the occurrence of fever. “I was scared and had to bring her here. There wasn’t even a place to sit, now that it started to take place because there are a lot of people giving up and coming home.”

Although children are in the majority, they are not the only ones suffering from the outbreak. Rosana Gomes, 55, took her elderly mother in search of a solution to her respiratory problems. “My mother is experiencing a lot of flu symptoms. Everyone here has the flu and most of them are children”, he observes.

Children’s Hospital

While the UPAs are the stage for the despair of those in need of health, there is a hospital with a similar scenario. The report found a large number of months looking for Hospital Infantil Joo Paulo II, in Bairro Santa Efignia, also in the East Region of Belo Horizonte.

Joo Paulo II Children’s Hospital (HIJPII) was also full (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

Thais Oliveira Santos, 27 years old, went to a consultation for his son Theo, 1 year and 9 months old, and describes the situation: “it’s chaos”. By the time he talked to the reporter, she was already seven hours awaiting service. “And there are people who arrived long before me. It’s very serious. There’s only one doctor working in the middle of so much urgency. We have no idea what time we’re going to make it”, he says, pessimistic.

Thais Oliveira with her son Theo (1 year and 9 months), accompanied by her mother Conceicao Maria de Oliveira Santos (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

The son has the flu, fever, sore throat and earache. “He was screaming in pain,” says the resident of Santa Luzia, who also tried to be seen there during the night. “I tried at the UPA in Santa Luzia, I got there, they didn’t attend well and I decided to look for help in Belo Horizonte. How do I leave my child in this state? I don’t know if this flu can get worse”, explains the despair. The article got in touch with the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), which administers the hospital, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. As soon as the foundation responds to the demand, this text will be updated.

Service in Belo Horizonte

The chaos is no surprise to the authorities. The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), through the Municipal Health Department, admitted that in recent weeks the health units have shown an increase in demand.

As previously announced, PBH is expanding the opening hours of nine Health Centers – one per regional, in a staggered manner. On Saturday (1st/1), the Santa Terezinha (Pampulha) and Jardim Europa (Venda Nova) Health Centers began operating with extended hours to assist patients with respiratory symptoms.

This Sunday (2/1), the Floramar Health Center (North) also attended with extended hours. This weekend, exceptionally, the three units were open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. As of tomorrow (3/1), the opening will be from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm during the week, and from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekends and holidays.

next actions

By next Tuesday (4/1), the city hall’s strategy of expanding service hours and access to health services for the population with symptoms of respiratory diseases should be 100% implemented.

On Monday (3/1), the Health Centers Francisco Gomes Barbosa/Tirol (Barreiro), Nossa Senhora Aparecida (South Central), Vera Cruz (East), Cachoeirinha (Northeast) and California (Northwest) will begin the service with extended schedule.

On Tuesday (4/1) it is the turn of the Vila Imperial Health Center (West), completing all nine regional units with extended service hours.

Pediatric care

Pediatric consultations at the Health Centers with extended hours will be provided from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. After this time and on weekends and holidays, pediatric care will be carried out in the UPAs.

“The strategy aims to relieve the UPAs, providing the population with more access to medical care”, says the Municipal Health Department.

There will be no application of vaccine against COVID-19 in units with extended hours. Care at these units will be preferential to patients with mild and moderate respiratory symptoms (cough, runny nose, fever, body pain, general malaise).

The UPAS continue to serve normally, every day, 24 hours a day. The guidance to seek for more serious cases, such as a fall with torsion or fracture, severe chest pain, constant vomiting, abdominal pain, heavy bleeding and other more complex clinical complaints.