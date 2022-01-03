‘Christmas Gift’: Santander mistakenly deposits more than US$175 million in accounts held by 75,000 Britons

About 75,000 Brits received an unusual “Christmas gift”. Santander in the UK mistakenly transferred a total of 130 million pounds, the equivalent of more than US$175 million, which was distributed to thousands of account holders, including those of rival banks, on Christmas Day. And now he’s trying to get the money back.

In a statement released over the weekend, Santander said it is seeking help from its competitors to try to recover the amount.

Upset bug:Microsoft email fails, and company releases fix

“We are very sorry that, due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate customers have been duplicated in deposits to recipients,” the statement said.

According to the bank, none of the customers whose accounts originated these mistaken deposits had undue discounts as a result of this technical failure. “We are working with several banks across the UK to recover these duplicate transactions in the coming days,” it says.

Frauds in 2022:Cup and elections could be bait for coup plotters

Many who received the improper deposit may not even have noticed the error. On the customers’ account, it might have looked like a regular payment because it was duplicate amounts of everyday deposits made by corporate customers to pay suppliers and employees. About 2,000 Santander commercial accounts failed.

Customers from dozens of banks, such as Barclays, HSBS and Virgin Money, are among those who received the improper payments, according to a report by The Times of London, which first reported the failure.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Some account holders of Santander itself were also awarded the irregular deposit. Although the bank is counting on the help of rivals to recover the amounts transferred in error, it is not clear how the financial institutions will deal with customers who eventually have already spent the money they received in error.

Santander UK, the British arm of Santander Spain, has more than 14.4 million customers.