Club World Cup 2021 sets broadcast rights; know where to watch

Scheduled to take place between February 3rd and 12th and to be held in the United Arab Emirates, the Club World Cup has broadcast rights very well defined for Brazil. The TV Bandeirantes channel will broadcast the tournament exclusively.

The Saad family’s broadcaster defeated TV Globo in the competition and can show, for all of Brazil, an unprecedented title to be won by Palmeiras, in a possible final against Chelsea.

dispute format

The championship is played in the knockout format. Only one game defines which team advances to the stage.

Seven clubs will take the field to dispute the trophy. Palmeiras is the representative of South American football.

Tournament had change

Auckland City would represent Oceania’s football in the competition, but FIFA vetoed the club’s participation due to the new coronavirus pandemic. AS Pirae, from Tahiti, was invited to inherit the vacancy.

Schedule and number of games

The championship will be held between February 3rd and 12th, in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament consists of five phases and seven matches.

See the game schedule below:

First phase

February 3rd – Al Jazira x AS Pirae, at 1:30 pm

Quarterfinals

February 6th – Al Hilal x Al Jazira or AS Pirae, at 1:30 pm

February 5th – Ah Ahly x Monterrey, at 1:30 pm

5th place dispute

February 9 – Quarter Finals Loser 1 vs. Quarter Finals Loser 2 at 10:30 am

Semifinal

February 9 – Al Hilal, Al Jazira or AS Pirae x Chelsea at 1:30 pm

February 8 – Palmeiras x Al Ahly or Monterrey, at 1:30 pm

3rd place dispute

February 12th – Semifinal loser 1 vs. Semifinal loser 2 at 10 am

Final

February 12th – Winner of Semifinal 1 x Winner of Semifinal 2 at 1:30 pm

See below the teams that will compete in the tournament:

Palmeiras (Brazil) Chelsea (England) Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Al Ahly (Egypt) Monterrey (Mexico) Al Jazeera (United Arab Emirates) AS Pirae (Tahiti)

