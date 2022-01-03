Coach Jorge Jesus already has an answer to give Atlético-MG under negotiation, says Portuguese newspaper

Since the departure of coach Cuca, Atlético-MG is looking for a coach for the start of next season. The team’s main target is the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, formerly of Flamengo. But, according to the Portuguese newspaper Record, the coach should not accept Galo’s invitation and will give the answer next week. Also according to the newspaper, the only destinations for JJ in Brazil would be Flamengo and the Brazilian team.

“Jorge Jesus moved away from the Atlético-MG route, having even hinted at the target that this will be his decision (…) He will now fulfill what he promised a few months ago: in Brazil, he will only consider working for Flamengo or for the Seleção” , published the newspaper this Sunday (2). The coach was recently fired from Benfica, after poor results and internal problems with the Board and players.

Jorge Jesus is known for his work at Flamengo in 2019. In addition to the Libertadores won against River Plate, the coach also won the Brasileirão. Without Jesus, the Rooster already has a second target. It is about Carlos Carvalhal. But, to remove the coach from Braga, the Club will have to spend around 10 million euros (R$ 63.37 million) to remove the coach. Atlético-MG sent a message to their fans, explaining the type of commander they are looking for for the team.

“For the position of coach, we want a name that shares these guidelines and that necessarily understands the greatness of our shirt. We know that you, the fan, are looking forward to news. And they will arrive: but in their own time and way”, explained Galo on his social networks. The team debuts on January 26 against Villa Nova, away from home, in the Minas Gerais Championship.