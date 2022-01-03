Companies criticize Anvisa’s cruise suspension recommendation

Clia Brasil (Brazilian Association of Maritime Cruises) issued a statement on Sunday (2) criticizing the recommendation by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to suspend the cruise season, after three vessels recorded cases of covid-19 on board.

The organization, which brings together companies in the sector, stated that the “less than 400 positive cases identified represent around 0.3%, that is, a small minority of the 130,000 passengers and crew embarked since the beginning of the current season, in November “.

There are currently five cruise ships on the Brazilian coast, the MSC Splendida, Preziosa and Seaside, and the Costa Fascinosa and Diadema. Splendida and Diadema are in quarantine.

Last week, Splendida docked in Santos and Diadema, in Salvador, with, together, 146 cases of covid-19 between passengers and crew.

This Sunday, passengers on a new cruise on MSC Splendida were prevented from boarding the port of Santos by guidance from Anvisa. According to the agency, the vessel would take more than 3,000 people.

The MSC Preziosa, which was in Rio de Janeiro, left, on Sunday night, for a seven-day cruise in the Northeast. Among the passengers and crew who disembarked in the city, from the previous cruise, 28 cases of covid-19 were registered.

Clia Brasil also stated, in its note, that the cases, “the vast majority of which are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, were identified, isolated and disembarked, according to the current protocol, as well as their close contacts, representing little or no burden for the medical resources on board or ashore”.

“This fact proves the efficiency of the cruise industry’s rigorous protocols, which were developed and approved in partnership with Anvisa and other government agencies to minimize the possibility of infections, prioritizing the health and safety of guests, crew and visited communities” .

Before recommending the suspension of the cruise season, Anvisa had already recommended to the Ministry of Health the revision of the ordinance that authorizes this type of trip in the coming months, due to a serious risk to the health of the population. The decision is up to the folder.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the agency asked passengers who have trips scheduled for the next few days to reconsider boarding, both to protect their health and to avoid inconvenience.

According to the agency, there is a possibility of interruption of the trip, disembarkation in a different port than planned and that the ship enters quarantine, “which can represent a discomfort for everyone”.

“Despite the Agency’s efforts in recent days to control the sanitary situation of the vessels, the actions are seriously impacted by failure to comply with the protocols agreed to for the start of the season,” said Anvisa.