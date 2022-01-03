Condor performs Super Saldão with discounts of up to 50% in Curitiba

Condor Super Center will hold from January 3rd to 6th the Super Saldão for the beginning of the year, with promotions in all departments and discounts that can reach 50%. Another benefit is the installment of electros in up to 20 interest-free installments and tires in 10 interest-free installments, both on the Condor card.

So that customers can start the year with savings, the chain also selected combined offers through promotional packs with the actions of the Double Offer and a bird and Panettone burning with discounts of up to 50%.

The beverage sector will also be included in the saldão with many promotional packs of beer, soft drinks and spirits, as well as special prices on a wide variety of white and rose wines.

Thinking about leisure and fun for the family, beach and camping items were selected for the sale, such as swimming pools, chairs and coolers at very competitive prices.

Non-food items, such as perfumery products, will also have special prices for the campaign.

In addition to the Saldão promotions, the network also offers “Cash back” to Clube Condor members. Participation in the Club is free and exclusive to individuals. Simply register on the “Clube Condor” application, available for Android and IOS, or on the website www.clubecondor.com.

Among the Super Saldão Condor offers are:

– Toshiba QLED TB001 TV – 55″ screen – Smart TV – 4K – Clube Condor customer pays R$ 3,398.00 in cash or in up to 20 installments of R$ 169.90 interest-free on the Condor Card.

– Lenovo 82BU0001BR notebook – 15.6″ screen – Intel Celeron Dual Core – 4GB RAM memory – 128GB SSD – Windows 10 Home 64 – Clube Condor customer pays R$2,398.00 in cash or up to 20x of R$119 .90 interest-free on the Condor Card.

– Cooktop Philco stove – 4 burners – Clube Condor customer pays R$ 294.00 in cash or in up to 14 installments of R$ 21.00 interest-free on the Condor Card.

– Patagonia Beer – 473ml – Types – Can – R$ 5.99 each. Clube Condor customer gets 6 and pays 5. In this pack, in each of the 6 units, Clube Condor customer pays only R$4.99.

– Diaper Pampers Pants Mega – Size M – 42/ G – 36/ XG – 32/ XXG – 28 – R$ 49.90 each – Get 3, pay 2. In this pack, in each of the 3 units, pay only R $33.27.

Other promotions, address and opening hours of all Condor stores can be found at www.condor.com.br.