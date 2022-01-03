Corinthians announces the departure of Bops from the Free Fire team; player must go to the Wizard’s Troop

Corinthians Free Fire announced this Monday morning, on its social networks, the departure of Tiago “Bops” Carvalho. Namely, this is the third player to leave the team alvinegra in almost two months.

“It’s farewell day, Faithful. Today we officially say goodbye to Bops. The challenge was big, but he faced all the difficulties and was essential to help the team get back on its feet. He represented the mantle!”, wrote the club – check out the publication below.

“We thank you for all your effort and dedication, and for being part of our team during all these months. It’s time to face new challenges! Fly, Bops!”, he added in the post’s comments.

The young man arrived to reinforce Timon in August 2021, coming from GOD Unidas. During this period, he participated in the dispute of a split of the Brazilian League of Free Fire. According to the my helm, the player must head to Tropa do Bruxo, a team run by Ronaldinho Gaucho, a former soccer player.

Before Bops, Leozin and Ousado said goodbye to Corinthians. On the contrary, the club hired a new manager for the team, Nomad eSports. Also, Ramon “razure”, Eric “Zenac”, and Kauan “Ice” had their contracts renewed for 2022.

Check out the Corinthians publication

Play/Twitter

