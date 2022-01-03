Corinthians could make its debut in the Copa Libertadores 2022 with new first uniform

The number one uniform of the Corinthians will be remodeled, as in every season, and is expected to be launched in April, the month in which Timão will make its debut in Libertadores, directly in the group stage.

This Sunday (2), the superintendent of communication, marketing and innovation from Corinthians José Colagrossi published the shirt number one on his Twitter profile and wrote that it will be used until April.

Added to a photo of the outfit, he added the following words: “I didn’t like you. I thought you were too extravagant. But then I started living with you every day and I started to slightly admire you. Today, I think I’m in love with you.”

Colagrossi recalled the low acceptance of the uniform at the time of its launch, in June, but stated that the affection came together with the resumption of good results within the four lines.

After being released, the shirt had low acceptance. Many criticisms. Tradition is important to our fans and this shirt is different. But over time everything changed. The stars arrived. Time reacted. Fans returned to the stadium. And little by little the feeling was changing. Nice! until april with her pic.twitter.com/FzpQ0h8uIn — José Colagrossi (@JColagrossiNeto) January 2, 2022

Now, the new first uniform will have the responsibility, starting in April, to lead the People’s Team to the second continental title in the club’s history.

Predominantly white, but with crossed stripes in black, which alludes to the cracks and concrete of the city of São Paulo, with the motto “breaking walls, taboos and resisting”, the Corinthians material manufacturer’s idea was precisely to refer to a kind of “conscience of Corinthians resistance”, but as the design moved away from the traditional plain white of the Timão, there was some rejection at the beginning.

liberators

Directly classified to the 2022 Libertadores group stage, due to fifth place in the last Brazilian Championship, Corinthians has its debut in the continental competition scheduled for the week of April 6th. The draw for the keys will take place on March 23rd.