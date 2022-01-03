Corinthians dream, Cavani has a future defined by United coach | Sport

Play/Twitter Cavani is in the sights of Corinthians

Ralph Rangnick,

technician of Manchester United,

guaranteed that he will not let Cavani

leave the English club before the end of the season. The German commander is aware of the desire for change on the part of some athletes, but he praised the Uruguayan.

– Cavani knows I won’t let him out. He is very important for the rest of the season, we are still in three competitions and we need Edi. We’ve had a few conversations over the past few weeks. I told him that I desperately want him to stay and he knows it,” assured the commander.

Although he is going through some physical problems this season, Cavani managed to act in the last two games with the Red Devils shirt. The Uruguayan scored the equalizer in the match against Newcastle and participated in the 90 minutes against Burnley.

Close to turning 35, Cavani has been speculated in recent years as a possible reinforcement in clubs in Brazil and South America. Corinthians

is one of the teams that have been associated with Uruguay. However, the striker has a contract with Manchester United until the end of the season and must fulfill the contract.