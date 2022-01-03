Corinthians dream, Cavani will remain at Manchester United, insists coach; see who should leave the club

German coach Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United, on Sunday ruled out the possibility of losing Edinson Cavani this month. The Uruguayan center forward has been a favorite for Corinthians in this current window.

The player has scored 19 goals in 49 games for the Red Devils since joining the team in October 2020. Cavani, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is being approached for a transfer to Barcelona, ​​but Rangnick highlighted his importance despite having multiple attackers to choose from.





“We talk about Edi and he knows I won’t let him go,” Rangnick told a news conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton. in attack,” added the German coach.

Rangnick also stressed that Cavani could form a complementary pair with star Cristiano Ronaldo. The two played together in a 3-1 victory over Burnley in the 20th round.

Among those who may leave in January is forward Anthony Martial, as Sevilla is close to closing a loan for the Frenchman. Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek were also able to go out in search of high-level clubs.

However, following an outbreak of coronavirus among team members, Rangnick said he may have to retain more players for the second half of the season.

“Our team is perhaps very large in numbers,” said Rangnick. “But there’s still greed, we’ve got three competitions, as I said, and I think we could use a bigger cast than we used to be without greed,” he added.