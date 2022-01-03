Corinthians na Copinha has five players with professional experience; meet

Corinthians is getting closer and closer to its debut in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, scheduled for Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, against Resende, in São José dos Campos. With an eye on what to expect from young people from Alvinegro, the my helm reminds which of them have already taken their first step into the professional world.

In all, five of the 29 athletes available for the tournament could already be seen in the top team. Cauê, who would be on the list of those already used, was enrolled, but should not act because he has an agreement with Lommel, from Belgium.

It is worth remembering that other names came to train permanently with the top team and were even listed for some matches, but never entered the field with the Corinthians shirt. The biggest examples are left-back Reginaldo and attacking midfielder Guilherme Biro.

Lucas Belezi

18-year-old defender and holder of the Brazilian national team in his category, Belezi is already in Corinthians history. The only game he played for the professional was in the 2019 interseason, against Botafogo-SP, a friendly that made him the youngest player to wear the professional team jersey in Timão’s 111 years.

Luis Mandaca

The 20-year-old midfielder is one of the most experienced of the squad for the competition and had a relevant spell in the professional in 2021. He debuted in the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, at Neo Química Arena, and became the first team player. in the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista, against Palmeiras.

Matheus Araújo

The midfielder is another one who trained and was listed in the 2019 interseason friendlies, under the command of Fábio Carille, but was only used last year. He played for a few minutes in the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, in the Campeonato Paulista.

Rodrigo Balcony

Once the athlete with the most games in the professional of this squad, Rodrigo Varanda was the Corinthians starter at the beginning of last season and played ten matches between Campeonato Paulista and Copa do Brasil. Later, due to problems related to off-field behavior, he ended up losing ground and was even loaned to São Bernardo.

Felipe Augusto

Varanda was the most used, but Felipe has in his favor the fact that he is the only one of the boys to have had minutes on the field in the last Brazilian Nationals. Still at age 17, he played three times for Nacional and expects more playing time in 2022.

