Corinthians starts the 2022 season with seven returnees in the squad; remember the passages

Corinthians starts the new season with seven returnees in the professional squad. They are: Fagner, Fábio Santos, Gil, Jô, Renato Augusto, Willian and Paulinho. The last, incidentally, is the first reinforcement contracted for 2022.

the right-back fagner is going to its tenth season with the alvinegro mantle – ninth in a row. Cria do Terrão, debuted as a professional in 2006, at 17 years of age. After short spells abroad and at Vasco, he returned to Timão in 2014 and has won five titles since then: the three-time championship in São Paulo (2017, 2018 and 2019) and the two-time Brazilian championship (2015 and 2017). In all, the owner of shirt 23 played 436 games and scored 12 goals.

Holder on the left side, Fabio Santos he spent his first time at the Parque São Jorge club between 2011 and 2015. During this period, he participated in the achievements of the Brazilians in 2011 and 2015, at Libertadores and Mundial in 2012, and at Paulista and Recopa in 2013. After working at Cruz Azul , from Mexico, and at Atlético Mineiro, returned to the Zona Leste team in 2020. In total, he played 278 matches and scored 22 goals.

the defender Gil it is also part of the list of experienced athletes who returned for a second pass. The defender joined the club in 2013 from Valenciennes, France, and stayed until 2015, when he moved to Shandong Luneng, China. He wore the Alvinegra shirt again in 2019. In retrospect, he has 332 matches for Corinthians, 13 goals scored and three titles (Recopa 2013, Paulista 2013 and Brasileirão 2015).

jo he is the only one who lives his third pass. Also revealed by the São Paulo club’s youth teams, he moved up to the main team in 2003 and stayed until 2005, when he won the Brazilian Nationals and went to Russia. Afterwards, he returned in 2017 for a consecrating passage, which took him to the national and state title. After two years in Japan, he returned to Corinthians in 2020. Currently, the striker has 265 games for the club and 61 goals.

Renato Augusto he is the first player to return to Timão in 2021. His first move took place between 2013 and 2015, when he returned to Brazilian football after a long period at Bayer Leverkusen. Three years on the Itaquera team resulted in one Paulistão (2013), one Recopa (2013) and one Brasileirão (2015). Today, the midfielder has 148 duels and 19 goals scored.

Within this select list, Willian he’s the one who worked the least at the club. That’s because the athlete revealed in Terrão was traded with Shakhtar Donetsk in his first year as a professional, in 2007. After that, he spent much of his career in English football, until he decided to return to Timão in 2021. The striker arrives in 2022 with 50 games for the team and two balls in the opposing nets.

Finally, the steering wheel Paulinho, which was announced in December, starts his second spell at Corinthians in 2022. The first was between 2010 and 2013, when he also left to work abroad. He gained idol status after his goal against Vasco in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, which ensured continuity in the tournament. In addition to the title in the continental tournament, during his 167 games for Timão, he was also in the conquests of the Brasileirão 2011, Mundial 2012 and Paulista 2013.

