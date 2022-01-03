Cornered by Solano, Tonico pays dearly for betrayal · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will stir up the hatred of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Nos Tempos do Imperador, a telenovela of the six on Globo. The dictator will lose one of the battles of the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and will blame the ally for the failure. Soldiers break into the deputy’s house and leave a threatening note. “Either you keep what you promised and send me information or you’ll be very sorry.”

Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello) will experience the taste of defeat this Tuesday (4) in the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. The armies will face each other in the Tuiuti region, in Paraguay, and the Brazilians will win.

“Thirteen thousand Paraguayans, Solano! A great friend lost her father and her husband in the battle. She has five children and is desperate! They are killing us, Solano. They are winning”, will comment Elisa (Lana Rhodes) after the conflict.

The dictator, however, will be sure that his group failed because of Tonico: “I was quite reluctant to ally myself with him, a worm capable of betraying his own country!” he will curse, with the antagonist’s hatred.

Elisa will agree: “If he had given the information he promised, we would not have suffered this defeat!” Nervous, Solano will ensure that the deputy will get what he deserves after the fateful defeat.

bitter message

After finding out about the Brazilian victory, Tonico will fear that the alliance with the dictator will be affected. “I had to have gotten information to pass to Solano before Tuiuti. I had to have warned about Allied artillery, but…”, the villain will say to Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), when he enters the house.

The corrupt delegate, however, will be the first to see that the politician’s mansion is in a mess. “Tonico!” he will point to the catastrophic scene.

The character played by Alexandre Nero will despair when he sees the broken furniture, the torn curtains and the overturned floor. He will also find a note next to a rose.

Nervous, the antagonist will read the paper: “Either you keep what you promised and send me information or you’ll be very sorry,” the threatening message will say.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The plot ends on February 4th. The forecast is that Além da Ilusão will replace the serial at 6 pm on February 7th.

