Coutinho at Palmeiras? Club takes a stand on alleged deal with Barcelona striker

Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona, ​​has already announced that he wants to play in Brazil. Palmeiras had its name involved in possible negotiations. But, according to Diário Sport, from Catalonia, the possibility is practically zero.

The daily reported that Palmeiras warned Coutinho’s representatives that they would not enter into any dispute with Atlético-MG and Flamengo for the player. In Europe, the athlete who has played for the Brazilian national team earns around R$ 8 million a month, an amount completely out of the reality of Palmeiras today.

“Palmeiras, at the beginning, was receptive, but always made it clear that Abel Ferreira would have the last word. Mourinho’s disciple indicated that he preferred the resources to be allocated to the hiring of a quality 9th. Here ended the possibility of Coutinho going to play in São Paulo”, brought the publication.

Search for a center forward

Abel Ferreira spoke with the board and asked that all efforts be channeled into the search for a craft centre-forward. So far Marcelo Lomba, Eduard Atuesta and Rafael Navarro have been hired.

In a video on social media, Leila Pereira asked the fans to be calm and trust the management. New athletes must be announced.

