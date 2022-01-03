Covid-19 pandemic is chance to start again, says German futurist

Thinker of the digital age, German Gerd Leonhard will come to Brazil for the 2nd Olympic Congress, on March 19 and 20, in Salvador. The futurist has more than 25 years of experience in the technology and entertainment industry, is a bestselling author and has given more than 1,600 conferences around the world, always talking about technology, science and humanities. To the state, he warns: “The next ten years will bring more changes than the previous 100 years.”

How do you assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world?

Basically it’s like a reset button. Everything that we considered normal has changed. And that won’t go away and it will become the “new normal”. It’s been a tough test for everyone. For governments, for cooperation. But it also showed us interesting things. We saw that it is possible to collaborate, as in the case of vaccines, but to distribute immunizations we do not cooperate well.

Was it possible to learn some lessons?

Covid-19 is an early test for climate change. Everything we’re doing to deal with Covid-19, like extra money, more efforts, beyond governments, we’re learning that we need to do that to deal with climate change as well. We have different legislations, we need to cooperate, it’s a painful lesson that we’ve had. I think in many ways Covid-19 for young people is like WWII for my parents. It is like a halt, the beginning of a great period of change. So I say that the next ten years will bring more changes than the 100 years before.

The pandemic also reinforced the dispute between fake news and reliable information. Do you believe this conflict will last for a long time?

I think this is another good thing that came from the Covid-19 pandemic. We realized that we really need to have good means of communication to inform people. It can’t just be a machine like Facebook and its algorithms.

What will the world be like in 2050?

We will certainly have solved most of the urgent problems, like diseases like cancer, water and energy. We will have unlimited and free energy and plenty of food. I hope that in this period we will have a kind of global government that deals with the world’s problems, a wise counsel.

And in the case of Brazil?

The situation is more difficult because it is a developing country, with 30 million people in poverty. The only solution is for rich countries to support the poor. This has already happened with the vaccine, the next will be with the technology to deal with climate change.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.