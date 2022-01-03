Covid killed more children in Minas than all diseases with vaccines offered by SUS – Horizontes

Over the past two years, Covid-19 has killed more miners aged up to 9 years than all vaccine-preventable diseases made available by the Unified Health System (SUS). The comparison proves the urgency of immunizing children against the coronavirus, a measure defended by doctors and scientists.

This week, the Ministry of Health must define whether or not to give approval for the application of Pfizer in boys and girls from 5 to 11 years old. The dose has already been authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

In the last two years, 78 children lost their lives from complications caused by Covid in Minas, while 62 died from pneumonia, 17 from meningitis and two from hepatitis. It is noteworthy, however, that the immunization agents provided by the SUS do not protect against all variations of these diseases, which can be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi.

Tuberculosis killed a person in this age group in the state during the same period. Chickenpox and whooping cough have not died since 2019. Other illnesses, such as mumps, rubella, measles and diphtheria, have not registered any deaths for at least five years.

For infectologist Gabriela Araújo Costa, a member of the Sociedade Mineira de Pediatria, immunizing children against the coronavirus is one of the ways to end the pandemic. “The faster we get vaccinated, the less chance they’ll get sick and continue transmitting,” says the doctor.

According to the specialist, Brazil is one of the countries where most children died from complications of the virus. “It is related to several factors, such as political, social, the issue of denial, delay in the vaccine, difficulty in accessing the health service to make a quick diagnosis, vacancy in the ICU for the most serious cases.”

With the application of the shield, Gabriela says that the trend is for the number of cases and infant deaths to fall and reach the same level as other vaccine-preventable diseases.

As Paulo Roberto Correa, director of Health Promotion and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, the Executive is prepared to start the application of the vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as it becomes available. “It doesn’t depend on us anymore, just getting our hands on it. The planning itself has already started. Let’s do like the other groups, calling children by age”.

Faced with the doubt of many parents about vaccinating their children, the director assured that the PBH has already started conversations with health teams to encourage the search for protection. “They also participate in the pandemic, either getting sick or transmitting it to other people. That is why it is important to vaccinate them”, he concluded.

