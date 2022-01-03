Covid spreads on cruise ships; there are already more than 300 cases

posted on 01/03/2022 06:01 / updated on 01/03/2022 07:42



Docked in Rio de Janeiro, the ship MSC Preziosa presented 28 cases of covid in people who are already isolated – (credit: Wilton Junior/Estadão Conteúdo)

After recording 301 cases of covid in all five cruises operating on the Brazilian coast, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) asked, last night, to cancel such tours, “under penalty of health risk public”, and contraindicated the boarding of passengers who have trips scheduled for the next few days.

The agency also informed about the impediment, yesterday, of the new boarding of more than 3,000 passengers on the MSC Splendida ship, in the port of Santos (SP). The vessel had its operation interrupted on the 30th, after 78 confirmed cases of the disease, with 51 crew and 27 passengers infected. 54 people were identified who had contact with the contaminated. All 132 people, positive cases and close contacts, were landed in Santos. The suspicion is of the omicron variant.

Despite the surge in positives, MSC Splendida maintained its itineraries and even announced a new trip yesterday. However, the boarding was suspended by Anvisa in the early evening. According to the agency, the company had been notified on Saturday about the impediment to boarding.

According to Anvisa, investigations conducted in recent days demonstrate that the Sars-Cov-2 virus is easily spread among people on board ships. The agency also reinforced the urgency of the immediate interruption of the cruise season in Brazil and pointed out failures in compliance with sanitary protocols by companies, which can be punished with fines or even suspension of activities.

After remembering that it had already recommended the government, on the 31st, to suspend the cruises, the agency raised the tone and said it was waiting for “the quick and urgent manifestation of the Ministry of Health, under penalty of serious health episodes with a risk to public health “.

In the five cruises, the most serious situation, classified as level 4, is that of the Costa Diadema ship, which docked on the 30th in Salvador, after reporting 68 positive cases of the virus. The vessel was allowed to return to Santos to disembark passengers. The ship is occupied at or above 90% of the medical center’s isolation accommodations and beds.

In the technical note, Anvisa points out that ordinance 2928, published by the Ministry of Health, in 2021, classifies ships in levels, according to the severity of the epidemiological scenario on board in the last seven days. The ships MSC Preziosa, Costa Fascinosa, MSC Seaside and MSC Splendida are classified in level 3.

Yesterday, Anvisa informed that the ship MSC Preziosa docked in Rio de Janeiro with 28 cases of covid-19. According to the agency, the disembarkation of passengers was initiated after the health authorities’ assessment of the situation on board. In all, 26 passengers and two crew with positive test for covid-19, asymptomatic or with mild symptoms were identified.

Costa Fascinosa has four confirmed cases in isolation. The MSC Seaside is on its way to Rio and has been notified so that 100% of the crew can be tested. The ship remains under observation. The number of infected was not informed.

Lockdown

According to infectologist Magali Meirelles, “the high vaccination coverage in the country has so far shown that the vaccinated population (especially with the additional booster dose) is reasonably protected against illness with serious conditions.” “However, protection against infection with mild disease is not as effective,” he added.

The expert points out that cruises promote the confinement of people in a restricted area, with high population density, with stops in cities every day, where tourists come into contact with the local population, returning to the ship at the end of the day, where festive events take place. “This is a favorable scenario for the spread of a virus transmitted by the respiratory route, especially a strain with as high transmissibility as the omicron variant.”

The epidemiologist and professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) Jonas Brant highlighted that Anvisa’s recommendation is correct. “We hope that it will be adopted, even knowing the economic and planning losses that these families will have. It is better that, at this time, people are more prudent, avoid these cruises so that we can return later with more peace of mind. The omicron scenario is extremely worrisome and we should be preparing for it right now.”