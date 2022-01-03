Covid vaccines for children arrive in Brazil in the second half of January, says Queiroga | Federal District

CAMPAIGN: Ministry of Health secretary says ‘no serious safety concerns have been identified’ in Covid vaccine in children

Queiroga’s announcement to the press came after a ceremony in Brasília, which dealt with sending 23 doctors to help victims of the floods in Bahia.

“In the second half of January, vaccines begin to arrive and will be distributed,” said the Minister of Health.

Queiroga also stated that childhood vaccination “is well defined, clearly and transparently” and the folder has a “broad discussion with society on the topic [vacinação], which is fundamental”.

“They said that children are virus deposits, our children are the future of Brazil,” he said.

1 de 1 Minister Damares Alves and Marcelo Queiroga, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Minister Damares Alves and Marcelo Queiroga, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

The minister also said that the ministry will hold a public consultation, followed by a public hearing, so that specialists “from different currents” can decide on immunization and inform society about the matter. According to Queiroga, the goal is “to provide parents with the information they need so they can make the best decisions for their children”.

“We are with fathers and mothers to support them when making decisions regarding this issue of vaccines,” he commented.

Despite the minister’s statement, the proposal for the public consultation for the vaccination of children was contested in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Last Friday (31), minister Carmen Lúcia gave President Jair Bolsonaro e Queiroga a period of five days to provide information after an action by the National Confederation of Metallurgical Workers.

The confederation wants the STF to determine to the Union that vaccination of this group becomes mandatory, and that the age group is urgently included in the National Immunization Plan of the Ministry of Health.

Queiroga says that vaccination of children against Covid could start in the first half of January

On December 31, the minister said that vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19 could start in the first half of this month. The immunization of this age group was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16, but the measure was under analysis by the ministry.

When commenting on the matter, Queiroga stated that he would announce the schedule later this week. However, the minister did not give deadlines for when the immunization will start.

“The certainty is that all parents who have children aged 5 to 11 who want to vaccinate their children, according to the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency, they will be able to vaccinate their children within our national program of operationalization of the vaccine against Covid,” said the minister at the time.