CR7 in Flamengo? Marcos Braz meets the mother of a Portuguese ace: “Conviction starts with the family”

Flamengo

Flamengo vice-president has been in Europe since the end of December to define the club’s new coach; a few years after the agreement with Paulo Sousa, Braz has still not returned to Rio de Janeiro

Cristiano Ronaldo was the talk of the time at a meeting between Marcos Braz and the mother of the Portuguese football star
Cristiano Ronaldo was the talk of the time at a meeting between Marcos Braz and the mother of the Portuguese football star
The newest chapter of Marcos Braz’s trip to Europe had a curious situation that caught the attention of Flamengo fans. The vice president of Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro met Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro, in Madeira Island, and registered the moment on social networks.

The meeting between the Flamengo leader and the Portuguese star’s mother raised the clearest possible question regarding what their conversation could represent: would it be possible for Flamengo to hire Cristiano Ronaldo? And Marcos Braz gave the answer in the post made this Sunday (02).

Conviction always starts with the family. Of course, all this is an affectionate joke with Maria Dolores Aveiro, the mother of the number one, Cristiano Ronaldo”, joked the vice-president of Flamengo.

And Cristiano’s mother also spoke about the meeting with Marcos Braz.

“The world is small, I have a few days to analyze the proposal if I go or not. Welcome to Madeira”, said Maria Dolores Aveiro, referring to the birthplace of CR7.

During the period in Europe, the Flemish board sought to hire a new coach for the club, having defined Portuguese names as targets in the market. After days of negotiations, Flamengo reached an agreement and announced Paulo Sousa, who commanded the Polish national team. Rubro-Negro prepares for the 2022 season, in which they will compete in the Campeonato Carioca, the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil, the Supercopa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores.

