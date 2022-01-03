Criolo vents about his sister’s death by Covid-19: “I don’t accept”

Seven months after losing his sister, Cleane, to Covid-19, Criolo suffers from the longing and the feeling that this and so many other losses caused by the disease could be avoided. He recently released a song under the name of the family member, in partnership with Tropkillaz. Despite having the name Cleane, the song honors everyone who has not resisted the disease. The artist’s parents also appear in the clip. “It was difficult to see them holding the scene until the last second,” the rapper told O Globo.

“Because we listen to the lyrics and connect it with cre. People were getting emotional and holding the wave for the work to happen. I wanted to put my sister’s name as if everyone else’s name was there. It’s a document. When someone like that goes, so does our self. I’ll never be Cleane’s brother again, I died too”, he said, very emotional. “That’s why it hurts so much. When they say ‘it seems like it was a piece of me’, it was really true”, he added.

The artist also commented on how it was to record the film-concert Samba Em Três Tempos, recorded during the period when his sister was ill. The material was made available by him on Youtube, in November 2021.

“It was delicate because during rehearsals, my sister’s situation in the ICU got worse. I received a lot of strength from Monique. There came a time when I couldn’t not share anymore, the phone ringing all the time. When I told her, she asked, ‘How can I help?’ I will never forget what you did for my family. When the concert came, I thought: ‘I’ll sing with everything, it’s my way of saying thanks’ And always vibrating ‘my sister is going to get out of this’. I think that was imprinted on this show”.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.