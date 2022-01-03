Cristiano Ronaldo at Flamengo? Braz meets the ace’s mother and jokes: ‘Conviction starts with the family’

Flamengo’s Vice President of Football and Dolores Aveiro, mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, met at a restaurant on Madeira Island, in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo at Flamengo? This would be the dream of a large part of the carioca club’s fans. This Sunday (2), a ‘first contact’ was made, but, of course, in tone of Just kidding.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Marcos Braz, Rubro-Negro’s football vice president, took a photo with Dolores Aveiro, mother of the Portuguese football star, when they both meet at a restaurant on Madeira Island, in Portugal.

Marcos Braz is in Europe after arrange the hiring of coach Paulo Sousa for Flamengo. At the Instagram, CR7’s mother played with the leader of Flamengo. “The world is small, I have a few days to analyze the proposal whether or not I’m going to…”, Dolores posted with laughing ’emojis’ right away.

play 0:13 Via: @LibertadoresBR | Message was published on the official pages of Conmebol Libertadores

The Flemish top hat replied: “Feel free to answer, whenever you want, you send it! Lol”.

At the twitter, it was Marcos Braz’s turn to play with the fact of starting an alleged negotiation to have Cristiano Ronaldo. “Conviction always starts with the family. Mother of the world’s number 1, CR7 . Of course this is a loving way to reciprocate your post,” said the director.