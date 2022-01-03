Cruzeiro starts 2022 this Monday with Ronaldo’s team and waits for Pezzolano

Starting this Monday (3), Ronaldo’s transition team will be at Toca da Raposa II to start, in person, the work in celestial football. The expectation is that the club will officially announce the arrival of the executive Pedro Martins, vice president of competitions at the São Paulo Football Federation, as the new football director and also announce an agreement with Paulo Pezzolano, Uruguay’s coach who is in conversation with Paulo Andrew.

The commander is expected next Tuesday (4), when the cast presents itself for the start of the pre-season. Cruzeiro still has contractual situations to be resolved with players from the squad, since Ronaldo and his team have been promoting a management shock policy, implementing a two-thirds wage reduction on the football payroll.

Athletes and representatives will talk to Paulo André, responsible for diagnosing and planning celestial football, to define situations and contract arrangements, in addition to having the club move in the market to fill the squad with signings.

Gabriel Lima, responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of business and operations, also arrives in Belo Horizonte, as well as Victor Rios, who will join Cruzeiro’s communications department to assist the press and publish balance sheets on the decisions made by the transition team .

Cruzeiro makes its debut in the Campeonato Mineiro on January 26, when it faces URT. The game is scheduled for Mineirão and could be the first public appearance of the Phenomenon as SAF Cruzeiro’s majority partner. The former player would participate in the ceremonies celebrating 101 years of the Fox this Sunday (2), but ended up testing positive for Covid-19, entering isolation.

