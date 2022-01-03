Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Opens 2022 Down, Investors Move to DeFi, Shiba Inu Launches DAOO

The attempt to recover at the turn of the year did not work and Bitcoin (BTC) ended 2021 below US$ 50 thousand, a level that still remains as an untouched zone at the beginning of the year. After a high test on the 31st and 1st, the cryptocurrency trades at US$ 47,007 in the first hours of Monday (3), with a drop of 0.8% in 24 hours and a weekly retreat of 7.5%.

The last few days were marked by low transaction volumes on the main cryptocurrency exchanges, in a sign of dismay on the part of the retailer with the BTC price, and amid the stampede of the institutional investor, who preferred to make profits at the end of the year, or move capital for less risky products, even with a certain loss.

On the radar is the fear that the crypto market’s fall has not fully absorbed the news of a reduction in economic stimulus by the US central bank, which has announced that it will buy US$ 30 billion less in assets per month starting this year.

The sharpest volatility at the end of 2021 was due to the expiration of option contracts, which did not accumulate more than US$ 8 billion. Investors who bought Bitcoin puts at $50,000 or more, therefore, profited from the more optimistic ones who believed that level would recover on New Year’s Eve.

The move also impacted other cryptocurrencies. Ethereum (ETH) could no longer climb beyond the $3,800 range and trades at $3,816 today, up 1.3% for the day. Binance Coin (BNB) remains stable at US$ 527, and Solana (SOL), which was one of the highlights of the year, drops 1.5% to US$ 173, with weekly losses already reaching 12.5 %.

The bear market situation makes crypto-active investors bring capital to investment products in the decentralized finance (DeFi) environment, where it is possible to obtain returns without an intermediary such as banks or governments.

The DeFi yearn.finance (YFI), Olympus (OHM), Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) protocols are up between 8% and 11.5% today in the wake of increased user demand for ways to profit from their cryptocurrencies without the need to trade them on the market at prices considered too low.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $47,007.96 -0.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,816.79 +1.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $527.24 +0.6% Solana (SOL) $173.46 -1.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.36 -0.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours yearn.finance (YFI) US$40,108.53 +11.5% Olympus (OHM) $327.76 +10% Aave (AAVE) $281.17 +9% Klaytn (KLAY) $1.45 +8.4% Uniswap (UNI) $18.86 +8.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Oasis Network (ROSE) US$ 0.395335 -7% Kadena (KDA) US$ 11.93 -5.9% Cell (CEL) $4.94 -5.7% Convex Finance (CVX) $47.49 -5.5% Monomer (XMR) $234.97 -5.5%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 49.45 -3.03% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 63.11 -two% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 62.00 -1.6% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 16.75 -1.93% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.26 -2.17%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (3):

Shiba Inu launches Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO)

The developers behind the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency meme (SHIB) have released a beta version of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) which aims to give users more authority to decide on projects and trading pairs on the ShibaSwap platform.

Doggy Dao will be launched in phases, with the first scheduled for the next few days. In it, DAO will focus on “giving immediate power to the community to decide which ShibaSwap projects and peers will be, and how the rewards in BONE will be distributed among them,” the ad text said.

In the second phase, Shiba Inu will release the second version of DAO to allow the community to make general proposals on the project’s progress.

Axie Infinity Announces Plan to Create Metaverse with Land Sale

Sky Mavis, the company behind the NFT game Axie Infinity, announced plans to integrate the game in a virtual world, with a 3D environment and marketable terrains, following the metaverse concept.

Axie already had land sold in 2019, but buyers to this day cannot do anything with it other than resell it. Now, the idea is to finally take the project off the paper and start delivering functionality to digital batches.

Along the lines of Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity landowners will be able to use land to build virtual ventures, such as stores and event venues in general, paving the way for revenue generation beyond the game itself.

In addition, Axie itself will have to undergo a reformulation in its gameplay, in order to adapt to the new immersive scenario proposed by the metaverse. There is still no release date for the new version of the game.

Samsung launches TVs supporting NFTs

Samsung announced this Monday (3) three new TVs supporting the purchase and sale of digital art in NFT format.

According to the company, the new Micro Led, Neo Qled and The Frame models bring a new application that “presents an intuitive and integrated platform to discover, buy and trade digital art”.

More details on the devices will be revealed on a live stream tomorrow, as part of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 electronics trade show schedule.

