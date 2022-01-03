Cuiabá announces Valdivia and reaches 10 reinforcements for 2022 including medallion; see names

Credit: Cuiabá Disclosure

Cuiabá does not stop announcing reinforcements. This time, Dourado officialized the hiring of midfielder Valdivia, who competed in Serie B for Avaí. The athletic is the tenth reinforcement of the Mato Grosso team for the 2022 season.

Valdivia was an important player in Avaí’s access to Serie A. The midfielder played 34 matches, scored two goals and gave two assists. The 27-year-old athlete appeared at the 2012 Copa São Paulo and since then has worked at Internacional, São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Vasco.

Valdivia is Golden 🔰! Valdivia, from Mato Grosso, is a reinforcement for next season. Revealed by Rondonópolis, the attacking midfielder has also played for Internacional, Vasco, São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Avaí, playing an important role in the Santa Catarina team’s accession. Welcome Valdivia! pic.twitter.com/Hfs7mAfYXs — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) January 2, 2022

Valdivia is Cuiabá’s tenth reinforcement for the 2022 season. Before turning the year around, Dourado announced a package with nine names, including midfielder Rodriguinho, ex-Bahia and Corinthians.

CHECK CUIABA REINFORCEMENTS FOR 2022:

Defender – Juan Ojeda, 23 years old (ex-12 from Octubre-PAR)

Left-back – Igor Cariús, 28 years old (ex-Atlético-GO)

Volantes – Cristhian Rivas, 24 years old (ex-Students from Mérida-VEN) and Marcão, 30 years old (ex-Sport)

Meia – Rodriguinho, 33 years old (ex-Bahia), Kelvin Osório, 28 years old (Santa Fe)

Strikers – Marquinhos, 24 years old (ex-Corinthians), André Luis, 24 years old (ex-Atlético-GO) and Alesson, 22 years old (ex-Vila Nova)

