Cuiabá announces Valdívia as tenth reinforcement for the season | cuiabá

The tenth reinforcement of Cuiabá for the season is midfielder Valdívia, who was at Avaí. Born in Jaciara, in the interior of Mato Grosso, Wanderson Ferreira de Oliveira is 27 years old and returns to defending a team in his state after being revealed by Rondonópolis Esporte Clube.
Valdívia is Cuiabá’s 10th reinforcement for the 2022 season — Photo: AssCom Dourado
Valdívia played for Avaí in the last two seasons and was an important player in the accession to the Serie A of the team from Santa Catarina. During Serie B he was on the field in 34 games, but in just three as a starter. He scored two goals and gave two assists.
Valdívia played an important role in Avaí’s access game
The athlete won national prominence in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup 2012, wearing the Rondonópolis shirt, when he was top scorer in the competition with eight goals. Sold to Internacional, he was called up for the Brazilian Under-23 team, in 2015.
After he lost space at Inter, he was loaned to Vasco, São Paulo and Atlético-MG.
In his position as attacking midfielder, Valdívia should fight for positions with Felipe Marques, Marquinhos, André Luis and Alesson.