Damage after flooding in Jericoacoara will be paid with tourist tax, says City Hall – Region

The damage caused by the flood that occurred in the village of Jericoacoara this Sunday morning (2) is being repaired, in part, with resources from the tourism tax. According to the city hall, the situation is under control and part of the wires that were exposed after the flooding have already been covered.

The rain in the region started around midnight and continued until early this morning. Residents, owners of establishments and Cagece teams tried to resolve the situation.

Also according to a spokesperson for the City Hall, the secretary of Infrastructure of Jericoacoara, Edineldo Freitas, was also at the site and the folder informed that the scenario is already being normalized.

With heavy rain, a quantity of sand was transported with the water. This movement left exposed wires that, according to the municipal administration, were covered and would not bring risks of electric shock.

In a statement, Enel said “teams are working on site, in partnership with City Hall, to buy back the electricity grid hit during the flood. Despite the complexity of the repairs, the company emphasizes that every effort is being made to ensure that the repairs are completed. as soon as possible”.

Fee helps pay for losses

Part of the money used to alleviate the damage caused by the flood comes from the tourist tax charged for accessing the village.

Anyone visiting the site must pay a sustainable tourism tax – BRL 30 for up to 7 days, with an increase of BRL 3 each day more – since 2017. BRL 8.5 million were collected between 2019 and 2020, and the application takes place to collect garbage and study the restoration of Duna do Pôr do Sol.

Even with the closing of the Village between April and July of last year, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, 662,000 tourists were received in 2019 and 2020.

December and January emerge as the most popular months for those looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the place.