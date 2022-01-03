Date failure at the turn of the year locks emails from Microsoft, which has already fixed bug – 01/02/2022 – Market

Emails from the Exchange 2016 and 2019 platform were stymied at the turn of the year because of a failure in the date verification, as Microsoft announced this Saturday (1st) on its blog. The fault is already solved, according to the company.

To correct the problem, the customer must execute a code in accordance with the company’s instructions. There are no automated solutions yet.

The error is not related to malware (malicious software, which can be harmful to the system) or security issues, according to the blog post.

The flaw the company faces is reminiscent of the folkloric “millennium bug” that would collapse at the turn of December 31, 1999 to January 1, 2000, when a series of computers would read the year 2000 “00” as if it were 1900. Finally, the crash did not occur.