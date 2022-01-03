Deolane Bezerra poses in G-string and glasses for R$ 6.9 thousand

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Deolane Bezerra poses in G-string and glasses for R$ 6.9 thousand 6 Views

Deolane Calf became very famous in 2021 after the tragic death of her fiance, MC Kevin. Despite the sad circumstances, the lawyer made a comeback and won a legion of fans on social media.

With millions of followers on Instagram, the widow of the funkeiro has been successful as an influencer and rocking in publications, where it flaunts its beautiful curves and luxurious looks.

Advertising

Unable to load ad

On the first day of 2022, for example, Deolane published a sequence of clicks in which she appears in a white G-string bikini. To complement the look, she wore sunglasses by the brand Dolce & Gabbana, valued at US$ 1240, equivalent to R$ 6,900 at the current price.

sensuality show

In addition to the authentic style, the criminal lawyer also did not skimp on sensuality. In this ocasion, she gave her panties a sexy tug and showed her little mark, evident on her tanned body.

Fans and friends quickly left raves for her.. “Spectacular muse”, “Oh, beautiful woman”, “Rich and powerful”, “You’re an absolute success”, “Tell me the truth, the DG glasses are by Deolane hot”, “Without conditions, a spectacle”, were some of the messages Deolane Bezerra received.

Deolane Bezerra (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)
Deolane Bezerra (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

SEE MORE: Deolane Calf has children and is a lawyer; know who MC Kevin’s widow is

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Singer Maurílio’s wife makes a sensitive outburst, and reveals plans that the two had: “The plug won’t fall anytime soon”

The early departure of singer Maurílio on Wednesday (29), at the age of 28, left …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved