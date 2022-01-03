Deolane Bezerra poses in G-string and glasses for R$ 6.9 thousand

Deolane Calf became very famous in 2021 after the tragic death of her fiance, MC Kevin. Despite the sad circumstances, the lawyer made a comeback and won a legion of fans on social media.

With millions of followers on Instagram, the widow of the funkeiro has been successful as an influencer and rocking in publications, where it flaunts its beautiful curves and luxurious looks.

On the first day of 2022, for example, Deolane published a sequence of clicks in which she appears in a white G-string bikini. To complement the look, she wore sunglasses by the brand Dolce & Gabbana, valued at US$ 1240, equivalent to R$ 6,900 at the current price.

sensuality show

In addition to the authentic style, the criminal lawyer also did not skimp on sensuality. In this ocasion, she gave her panties a sexy tug and showed her little mark, evident on her tanned body.

Fans and friends quickly left raves for her.. “Spectacular muse”, “Oh, beautiful woman”, “Rich and powerful”, “You’re an absolute success”, “Tell me the truth, the DG glasses are by Deolane hot”, “Without conditions, a spectacle”, were some of the messages Deolane Bezerra received.

Deolane Bezerra (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

