Depressed, Felipe Neto spends R$ 60,000 on bed linen to drown his sorrows · TV News

After claiming that he is fighting depression, Felipe Neto used social media to tell that he spent R$ 60,000 on bed linen to drown his sorrows this Sunday (2). The youtuber, however, vented that the ostentation at the mall didn’t make him feel better.

“I went to the mall today to drown my sorrows and buy things to try to feel better. I found out why credit cards need a limit”, wrote Neto without giving details at first. “Spoiler: I didn’t feel better,” he added.

It didn’t take long for his followers to start speculating on what and how much the digital influencer had spent. “I’m sure this time the sheet set you bought cost R$ 14 thousand”, commented the user identified as Aleeh. “13 [mil]. And I bought two,” replied Neto.

“You spent 26k [mil] on a sheet?” asked a user identified as Gabi. “No. 60 [mil]. With the duvets and pillowcases and towels. This only at Trousseau [loja de luxo]. I’m talking, bro, nobody should go to the mall sad,” explained the youtuber, who also shopped at Louis Vuitton and Tiffany, but didn’t give details about values.

Last week, the content producer and Bruna Gomes released statements on social media to inform about the separation. They ended their five-year relationship on Christmas Saturday (25th) over the phone.

“I was surprised by a phone call from my partner, with whom I shared a life in common in recent years, Felipe Neto, putting an end to our relationship. So, yes, it’s true! We no longer share life interests in communion”, lamented the young woman on Instagram.

Some profiles signaled that Felipe Neto had betrayed his ex with a friend. Without citing the news of the infidelity, the YouTuber asked his fans to ignore the accusations: “Don’t believe in any gossip. Nothing that comes out on websites. If someday Bruna and I want to speak out, we will. Never think for a second that she did something wrong”.

See Felipe Neto’s publication:

Spoiler: I didn’t feel better. — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) January 3, 2022