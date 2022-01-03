Discover the Arctic bunker that wants to protect all the music from the end of the world – 03/01/2022 – Illustrated

Would it be possible to store all the music in the world permanently, safe from natural catastrophes or man-made disasters?

According to Australian Luke Jenkinson, the answer is yes. Based in Oslo, Norway, he is the creator of the Global Music Vault, or global music vault, which is about to start its activities in one of the most remote areas on the planet, the Svalbard archipelago.

The set of islands in the Arctic Circle belonging to Norway is a demilitarized zone located at one of the extremes of the Earth. With fewer than 3,000 inhabitants, the archipelago is literally where civilization ends — it’s the last inhabited territory in the north of the planet. Svalbard spends about three months in darkness, on a permanent night, and another five under the phenomenon known as the midnight sun, with light shining 24 hours a day. The temperature at sea level varies between minus 18 degrees and, in the height of summer, around five degrees.

Surrounded by glaciers and with almost no vegetation, these islands in the Arctic Ocean have much of their territory formed by permafrost, as the permanently frozen and dry ground is called. Such conditions of isolation, cold and protection led Svalbard to be chosen in 2008 to host the Global Seed Vault, or Global Seed Vault, a worldwide seed storage station built to stand the test of time.

In this same spirit, in 2017, the Arctic World Archive was created, the Arctic World Archive, whose collection brings together copies and digital data of cultural treasures such as manuscripts from the Vatican Library, Rembrandt paintings or even scientific discoveries. It is to this project that the Global Music Vault —GMV— will join.

“I grew up going to festivals and also listening to Aboriginal music, which in Australia is known and accessible,” says Jenkinson. These memories, coupled with recent experiences at the Norwegian National Museum and a brief stint as global partnerships manager for Alan Walker, one of today’s top DJs, were the inspiration for the Global Music Vault.

It is, therefore, a private initiative, run by his company, Elire Management Group. In addition to the Artic World Archive, to which GMV will be integrated, the project has as partners the International Music Council of Unesco and Innovation Norway, the Norwegian government’s arm for innovation and the development of local companies, which finances part of the project.

Physical space is still undergoing definitions, but Jenkinson guarantees it will be an ecological, climate-neutral power plant. “Given the local characteristics, it is practically not necessary to regulate the temperature and humidity of the structure. We are even exploring the idea of ​​an underwater vault.”

The big news of Global Music Vault, however, is in the form of storage. “We will use a new technology, much longer lasting and with a storage capacity at least ten times greater than we know, made of a material that cannot be destroyed,” says Jenkinson, adding that details are to be announced next month.

But what if climate change, such as global warming and rising oceans, significantly change Svalbard’s natural conditions? This possibility has been taken into account and the capsules in which the files will be stored cannot be damaged by water. For all that, he guarantees that the music that is stored in the Global Music Vault will be accessible for at least a thousand years.

Such an innovation could not only be used in Svalbard’s vault but also influence the direction of the music industry. “Streaming consumes a lot of energy. In addition, every five years, files have to be migrated to new servers, in a process in which data is often lost,” he says.

According to Jenkinson, the idea is to preserve master-quality digital copies in capsules that won’t require such migrations. “This new technology has the potential to ‘clean up’ the music industry, make everything much more sustainable. We may be able to replace the ‘cloud’ system.”

The project works with a reduced team and a global network of contacts. Its founder claims that the first phase of storage will prioritize traditional music. “In Australia, Aboriginal music is known. But in Afghanistan, for example, traditional music is not accessible or celebrated. We have to make sure that it is not forgotten and that people have access.” The music files will be complemented with 3D images of instruments, texts and videos.

Given the storage capacity and longevity, the project’s ambition is to have “all the music in the world” in store — for at least a thousand years. “It will be a place for all kinds of music. We shouldn’t be picky.”

To bring together traditional music, the GMV will be coordinated by the International Music Council, so that contributions will come from all regions and countries. “We want to make sure nothing is left behind,” says Jenkinson. In turn, the music produced by the cultural industry will help maintain the initiative, as a deposit charge for these recordings is planned.

As soon as it announces the details of the new technology, the project will launch a campaign to encourage the first deposits of traditional music to be made. Jenkinson hopes that in the future there will be music vaults in other parts of the planet, but guarantees that if there is a catastrophe hundreds of years from now, the beings who find the GMV capsules will have access to the material.

But he doesn’t believe humanity will properly end, although he thinks life on Earth will be totally different. In this case, more than transmitting humanity’s musical heritage to future generations, Global Music Vault wants to ensure “that the music we know today will never be forgotten”, while remaining relevant for the societies of the future.