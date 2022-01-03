DJ accused of infecting Messi reports threats

Lionel Messi’s contamination by Covid-19 unleashed a wave of threats to the DJ Fer Palacio, friend of the player. He played at the Argentine’s family’s year-end parties and is being accused of having transmitted the disease to the player. Palacio was even called a murderer.

"They sent me a bunch of messages, I'll come trending topic (most talked about topics) on Twitter because Messi tested positive for covid-19. They say I infected him, they even called me a murderer, a lot of angry messages," wrote Palacio on a social network.







DJ Fer Palacio was accused on social media of having infected Messi with covid and said he was threatened. Photo: Fer Palacio Instagram / Estadão

The DJ said that because of the reaction, he took another covid test, which came back negative. “I don’t have a covid, and here I show it. I didn’t contaminate Messi,” he said.

Palacio is a friend of the Argentine player and has played at his other parties. Well known in several countries in Latin America, he was responsible last year for the music at the party that celebrated the title of america cup won by the Argentine national team.

The contamination of Messi and three other players was released this Sunday morning by Paris Saint-Germain. The French club had already informed the day before that cases of the disease had been detected, but the names had not been revealed.

Messi, by the way, is in the Argentina, where he went to spend the Christmas and New Year festivities with his family. For testing positive, he was prevented from returning to France. He will remain isolated in his country, in the city of Rosario, until he recovers.

On Saturday, the midfielder posted a message on social networks in which he thanked the good things that happened to him in 2021, but also spoke about the covid virus. “I can only thank you for everything that fell to me to live in 2021, even more when many people got really sick because of this m… virus that never ends,” he wrote.