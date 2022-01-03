DJ is accused without proof of having contaminated the ace

Since Lionel Messi’s positive test for coronavirus became public this Sunday morning (2), an Argentine DJ has been receiving threats on his social media accounts. He played at the ace’s family’s end-of-year parties and was accused, without any evidence, of being “guilty” for the diagnosis of PSG’s 30 shirt.

“They sent me a bunch of messages, I’ll come trending topic on Twitter because Messi tested positive for covid-19. They say I infected him, they even called me a murderer, a lot of angry messages”, laments DJ Fernando Palacio, famous in Argentina and other Spanish-speaking countries in South America. Copa America in Brazil.

Faced with accusations and threats, the musician took a new covid-19 test and published the negative result on social media. “I don’t have a covid, and here I show it. I didn’t contaminate Messi,” he wrote.

The DJ was accused because he had participated in another event days before meeting Messi’s family. That event, promoted by streamers and other DJs, culminated in at least two cases of coronavirus.

Diagnosed with the coronavirus, Messi is now isolated in his home on the outskirts of the Argentine city of Rosario and can only return to France and Paris Saint-Germain when a new test is negative — which would mean that he would no longer transmit the virus to others people. He loses the match against Vannes, scheduled at 5:30 pm (GMT) tomorrow (3) for the French Cup