Do you have a calendar? How to consult the payment table? And consult by CPF or telephone? When will PIS/Pasep 2022 be paid?

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance is the worker’s annual benefit. The payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus was postponed last year and starts to be paid now, in 2022.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep 2022?

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 is equivalent to the value of, at most, one minimum wage.

When will PIS 2022 be paid?

The payment of PIS/Pasep 2022 takes place from this month of January.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep 2022? How do I know if I am entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The PIS/Pasep is paid for those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year. Private sector workers can withdraw the amount at Caixa Econômica Federal.

Public servants can withdraw the money at Banco do Brasil.

To receive the amount, you must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned at most two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly informed the data to the government

How do I consult PIS/Pasep by CPF or telephone?



Employees can check whether they are entitled to the salary bonus by consulting Caixa or Banco do Brasil communication channels by telephone.

Call to consult the PIS (private company worker):



At the Worker Cash Application

Through the Caixa service telephone: 0800 726 0207

Pasep (public server):



Through the Banco do Brasil call center telephones: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired)

Check out the new payment table of Caixa do PIS/Pasep 2022



The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$1,100, in 2021) and varies according to how long the person has worked. If she worked all year, she gets a minimum wage. If you worked a month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

The government may double the value of the PIS/Pasep to pay retroactively to the postponement this year, which still needs to be confirmed, as revealed by the report on the IstoéDinheiro website.

See the table of values ​​below: