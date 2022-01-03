Dollar opens 2022 in high, traded above R$ 5.65 | Economy

At 2:31 pm, the US currency rose 1.44%, sold at R$ 5.6552. See more quotes.

The dollar ended the year 2021 with an increase of 7.47% against the real, quoted at R$ 5.5748. already the tourism dollar ended the year at R$ 5.7817.

Financial market analysts have again reduced the estimate for the increase of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2022. The projection for the growth of the economy in the year went from 0.42% to 0.36%, according to the Focus bulletin published in this report. Monday by the Central Bank.

The estimate for inflation in 2022 remains at 5.03%, above the ceiling of the target system for the year. The expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, for the end of 2022 was also maintained at 11.50% per year.

The market projection for the exchange rate in 2022 remains at R$ 5.60 per dollar.

The Brazilian fiscal situation — a topic that should dominate the attention of investors in 2022, sharing the spotlight with the presidential race — was also on the radar this Monday.

Despite the improvement in recent fiscal data, with the Brazilian consolidated public sector posting a higher-than-expected primary surplus in November, “the greatest weakness on this front concerns the pressure for more permanent spending, which, in an election year, tends to be intensified,” said in a morning note Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos.

Abroad, markets continue to follow the news about the advance of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and the return of restrictions imposed in several countries.

While worldwide cases of Covid-19 are rising rapidly — with some countries posting daily records for new infections — deaths from the disease have not risen at the same rate, raising hopes that the new variant will be less lethal.

The US manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 57.7 points in December, from 58.3 in a November reading, IHS Markit reported. December’s reading was the weakest since October 2020, but remains well above 50 points, which means activity expansion.