Dolores makes Tonico bite her tongue with pregnancy · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will rebut one of the insults she’s always heard from Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in In Times of the Emperor. Constantly called dry by her ex-husband, the young woman will give birth to Mercedes. The girl is the result of the relationship between Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. That way, she’ll make the bad guy pay for his tongue.

Before she managed to escape the villain, Dolores was forced to have sex with him even if she didn’t feel like it. The deputy had always dreamed of becoming a father and was furious to see that his wife never got pregnant. Bitter, the bastard accused her of being infertile.

In this Wednesday (5)’s chapter, Dolores will bring Mercedes into the world and prove to the corrupt that she is capable of being a mother. Pilar will help her sister during the birth, and the girl will be born on the farm where her parents hide from the character played by Alexandre Nero since they left the court.

“We have a family, a house, land to plant and harvest. This is happiness! Too bad I can’t go around saying my daughter was born, her name will be Mercedes and her mother is the love of my life!” . “We both know that, that’s enough”, Dolores will explain, with her daughter in her arms.

Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will remember his rival. “Imagine if Tonico finds out”, will punctuate the lawyer, distressed. The woman will then reply:

I want to forget that I was married to Tonico. The only happiness was not having fathered his child! Tonic is a weed that does not bear fruit. It only knows how to feed on the other. Let’s thank God we got rid of him!

The character played by João Pedro Zappa will agree: “Yes! We love each other and we love our daughter, no one will take that away from us!”, concluded the boy. However, later on, Tonico will take the girl away from her parents and try to raise her as his own.

Tonico called Dolores a drought

Chapter summary

Monday, 3/1 (Chapter 127)

Teresa invites Celestina to be her lady-in-waiting again. Tonico wants to know about the content of Nino’s book. Isabel consults with Candida. Lota and Bernardinho discover that they have lost all their possessions. Tonico despairs because he can’t find Nino’s book.

Samuel tells Olu that he no longer wants to hear about Pilar’s visits. Vitória gets scholarships for Prisca and Hilario in England, but Clemencia fights back. Pilar goes to meet Dolores and Nélio.

Tuesday, 4/1 (Chapter 128)

Pilar guarantees that she will stay with Dolores until the time of her delivery. Nicolau welcomes Celestina. Lota reveals to Lupita that he has no more money. Samuel offers to solve a problem in the jail. Luísa takes care of Eugenio. Tonico discovers that Pilar has traveled and decides to investigate. Prisca and Hilario ask to study in England, and Clemencia agrees with Victoria.

Quinzinho and Clemência love each other. Augusto and Leopoldina travel. There is a passage of time. Dolores goes into labor. Pedro is sick with the news of the war. Solano threatens Tonico. The daughter of Dolores and Nélio is born.

Wednesday, 5/1 (Chapter 129)

Dolores names her daughter Mercedes. Tonico threatens Borges. Samuel is recruited as a prisoner for a public work. Teresa insinuates that Isabel is being manipulated by Gaston.

Guebo says he wants to marry Justina. Jamil announces the disappearance of three women, and Guebo convinces Olu to look for them. Zayla begs Guebo not to marry Justina and declares her love for him. Quinzinho cannot decide between Vitória and Clemencia.

Thursday, 6/1 (Chapter 130)

Samuel discovers that Tonico set him up so that he could no longer work outside the prison. Candida has a vision. Borges is concerned when he sees the movement of the police mounted by Gastão.

Tonico provides information for Solano. Pedro decides to replace Admiral Tamandaré in charge of the war for Caxias. Prisca and Hilary depart for England. Isabel assumes that it was she who asked Pedro to keep Gaston away from the war.

Friday, 7/1 (Chapter 131)

Gaston feels betrayed by Isabel. Zayla commands the women’s liberation, and Justina claims that Guebo would be proud of her. Caxias invites Samuel to go to war with him. Bernardinho asks Tonico for help, who ends up discovering the possible whereabouts of Dolores and Nélio.

Isabel cannot get along with Gaston. Pilar despairs when she learns that Samuel will go to war. Zayla and Justina meet Guebo, Olu and Candida again. Samuel leaves with Caxias for the war.

Saturday, 8/1 (Chapter 132)

Tonico discovers that Samuel has gone to war and confronts Pedro. Nelio and Dolores plan their escape. Olu and Zayla apologize to each other. Vitória and Clemência pressure Quinzinho to decide between them when Elvira arrives.

Augusto and Leopoldina visit Luísa. Leopoldina confirms to Augusto that Luísa and Pedro love each other. Isabel meets Gaston. Gaston and Isabel reconcile. Tonico and Borges discover the whereabouts of Dolores and Nélio.

The chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.