‘Don’t look up’? Asteroids scrape the Earth in 2022

Did the Netflix phenomenon film “Don’t Look Up” make you anxious (or terrified) at the thought of a space rock crashing into Earth? Well, know that there is a giant asteroid about to “scrape” across the planet this early in the year.

On January 11, an asteroid 104 meters in diameter — equivalent to nearly three statues of Christ the Redeemer — will pass 5.6 million kilometers away from the planet. The information comes from Asteroid Watch, an asteroid monitoring program maintained by the US space agency NASA.

Maybe “5.6 million kilometers” doesn’t seem that close, but in astronomical terms it’s not far. NASA classifies any rock about 150 meters in diameter that passes within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth as “potentially dangerous.”

But to give you an idea, the average distance between the Earth and the Moon is 385,000 kilometers. So there’s no reason to fear the 2013 YD48, as the first big guy to visit Earth in 2022 was named.

NASA still monitors four other asteroids that should pass through the neighborhood this early in the year, but they are all much smaller. This Sunday (2), it will be the turn of the 2021 YK, a rock the size of a bus (about 12 meters in diameter) that will pass just 190,000 kilometers away.

It’s much closer, but since it’s also much smaller, there’s no risk of causing damage — if it happened to enter our atmosphere, it would certainly disintegrate into several small meteorites.

After him will be the turn of the 2021 YQ, an asteroid the size of an airplane (about 64 meters in diameter) that will pass 2.140 million kilometers from Earth next Wednesday (5).

Then we will have the visit of two other smaller rocks: the 2014 YE15, 7 meters in diameter, which will pass 7.4 million kilometers on Thursday (6); and the 2020 AP1, just 4 meters in diameter, which will reach 1.7 million kilometers away on Friday (7).

NASA guarantees that no potentially dangerous asteroids will impact Earth for at least a hundred years. The main candidate to destroy the planet, the giant Apophis, the size of three football fields, should pass close by in 2029, 2036 and 2068, but with no chance of hitting us.