Driver will not pay DPVAT for the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, drivers will be exempt from paying the Compulsory Insurance for Personal Injury Caused by Vehicles (DPVAT). The measure was approved on the 17th by the National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP), an agency linked to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the CNSP, the exemption could be granted because there is a surplus of resources in the FDPVAT, the Caixa Econômica Federal fund that manages the resources of the DPVAT, to cover damages caused by traffic accidents.

When constituted in February 2021, FDPVAT received R$4.3 billion from the consortium of insurers that formed Seguradora Líder for the fund. Since then, the money has been consumed with the payment of damages.

“The CNSP has carried out systematic annual reductions in the premium value as a way to return these excess resources to vehicle owners, having already established a value equal to zero, for all tariff categories, for the year 2021. This decision promotes the return to society of the surpluses accumulated over the years. With no new collection, the tendency is for these resources to be consumed with the payment of indemnities for traffic accidents over time”, informed the agency.

The CNSP responded to the request of the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP). The surplus was formed from premiums paid by the vehicle owners themselves over the years. Despite helping drivers, the measure affects the Unified Health System (SUS), which received 45% of the annual DPVAT collection.

Exemption applies to all categories. If the charge was maintained, drivers would have to pay from R$10 to R$600 to cover the mandatory insurance coverage. Rates vary by vehicle type and region of the country.