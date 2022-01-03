Drone footage shows wildfire damage in Colorado; watch video | World

Images captured by drone recorded the damage caused by a forest fire in the north of the city of Denver, Colorado, USA.

The fire started on Thursday (30) in the region and wind gusts with more than 100 of 160 km/h pushed the flames eastwards in the cities of Superior and Louisville, forcing residents of these places to leave their homes.

Almost 1,000 houses were destroyed, authorities said on Sunday (2), according to the Reuters news agency.

A winter storm hit the area after the fires broke out, leaving the remains of the structures covered in snow.

One of the three people who were missing was found on Saturday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a news conference. However, two have not yet been found.

Officials initially said the fire was caused by electricity towers that were brought down by high winds, but a inspection by the utility company Xcel Energy found no damaged or fallen lines near the source of the fire.

Pelle said detectives are investigating what started the fire.

US President Joe Biden declared the scenario a national disaster, freeing federal funds to help affected individuals and businesses in recovery efforts.